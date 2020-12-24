Arion Achieves Market Cap of $52,557.39 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Arion has a total market cap of $52,557.39 and $31.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00135698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00669580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00181547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00380814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00099315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00059801 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,369,027 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

