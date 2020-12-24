OG Fan Token Trading 461.6% Higher Over Last Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 269.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.72 or 0.00042000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.38 million and $2.21 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 461.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00135698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00669580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00181547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00380814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00099315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00059801 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

