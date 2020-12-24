Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

