BidaskClub Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Hold

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 722,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,785. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.