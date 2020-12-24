Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

Shares of REG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 654,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

