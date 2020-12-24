Phoenix Global Market Capitalization Hits $8.01 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $236,186.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00135256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00044936 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00670320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00180955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382255 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,416,867,289 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

