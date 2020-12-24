Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,816.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $76,816.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00319728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinrail, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

