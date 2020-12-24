Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 17,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The stock has a market cap of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Loncor Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

