Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 834,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 367,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$118.44 million and a PE ratio of -28.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 48.77 and a current ratio of 49.05.

Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:AGC)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

