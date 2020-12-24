Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV.V) (CVE:AXV) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV.V) (CVE:AXV) were down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 7,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$49.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

About Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV.V) (CVE:AXV)

Axion Ventures Inc, an investment issuer, primarily focuses on investments in the online video gaming sector and other information technology sectors. The company is involved in the provision of game development, game design, and licensing of published games and software; and development of digital insurance products.

