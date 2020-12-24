Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:TV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. 1,638,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,634. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,029,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $2,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

