Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 253,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,394. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.