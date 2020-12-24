Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. 280,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $918.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

