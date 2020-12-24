Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 57,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

