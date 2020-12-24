O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 798,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,018. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

