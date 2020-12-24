BidaskClub Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Strong Sell

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

GIS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. 2,223,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,819. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

