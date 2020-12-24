Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

BR traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.41. 451,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,870. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,399 shares of company stock valued at $27,925,522. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

