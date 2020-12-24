BidaskClub Upgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Hold

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NOW stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $754.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.11.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NOW by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NOW by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 102,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NOW by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

