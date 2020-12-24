TurtleNetwork Hits Market Cap of $544,289.91 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $544,289.91 and approximately $5,251.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 538,680.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00134902 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00597938 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00037037 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

