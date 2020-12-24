Bitradio Market Cap Tops $80,413.35 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $80,413.35 and $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000454 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,458,522 coins and its circulating supply is 9,458,518 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

