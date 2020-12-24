OneLedger Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, UEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. OneLedger has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $86,184.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00318125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,707,754 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinEx, Kucoin, LATOKEN, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

