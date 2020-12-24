JD Coin Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $93,857.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00135893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00668690 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00181807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00099975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059117 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

