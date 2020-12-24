Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Surge Components stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get Surge Components alerts:

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.