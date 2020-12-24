Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. 3,591,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,218. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,913.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 141,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

