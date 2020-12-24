Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBAR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 197,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 291,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 404.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,626 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

