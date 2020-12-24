Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
BBAR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 197,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
