iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPIC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727. iPic Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

