iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPIC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727. iPic Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.
About iPic Entertainment
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
