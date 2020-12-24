Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 648 ($8.47). Approximately 65,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 365,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($8.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The company has a market cap of £900.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 556.78.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total value of £55,094 ($71,980.66).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

