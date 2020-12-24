Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Shares Up 1,400%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF)’s share price shot up 1,400% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 44.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

