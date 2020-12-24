Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) shares rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 51,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 109,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, explores for and develops mineral resource properties in Sweden. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

