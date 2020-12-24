Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Trading Down 1.2%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 49,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 109,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.45 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 23.57%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

