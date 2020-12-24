Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Mohawk Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,040. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $358,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

