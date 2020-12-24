Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 230,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,204. The company has a market cap of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.