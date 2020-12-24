Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 54,249,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 583,351 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

