Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE PROF traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 314,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,828. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.