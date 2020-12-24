More Coin Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $46,453.93 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00135896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00668451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00181811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00099942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059071 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

