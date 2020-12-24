Zeepin Price Tops $0.0003 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $170,786.76 and $3,494.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00135378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00669895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00181119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00099854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00058678 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.