ECC Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ECC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $12.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,883.66 or 1.00100362 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017327 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

