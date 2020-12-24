Polymath (POLY) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $35.06 million and $1.84 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.00448942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000223 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

