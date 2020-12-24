SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0180 on Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, EXX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $13,099.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Denarius (D) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 471,882,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,806,431 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

