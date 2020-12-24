Endor Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,470.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $31,470.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00393482 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026178 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002314 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, DEx.top, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coinall, BitForex, Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.