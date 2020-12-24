VouchForMe Price Down 70.4% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. VouchForMe has a market cap of $53,150.84 and $4,539.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00671861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00181922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00100097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00059134 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

