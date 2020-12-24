Shai Wininger Sells 68,720 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider Shai Wininger sold 68,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $7,517,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,737,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,923,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shai Wininger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $25,942,000.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Shai Wininger sold 9,101 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $918,472.92.

On Thursday, December 10th, Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $11,456,978.22.

On Monday, December 7th, Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $15.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.45. 5,496,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.84. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $137.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

