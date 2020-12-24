Anne Busquet Sells 35,000 Shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 100,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. MTBC, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.45.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the third quarter worth about $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MTBC by 147.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

