Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0488 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $7,368.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,479,327 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

