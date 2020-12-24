Gala Market Cap Hits $1.72 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $7,077.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00135517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00674005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00181304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00384551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

