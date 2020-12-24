AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.00

AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.00 and traded as low as $212.50. AO World plc (AO.L) shares last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 796,274 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World plc (AO.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63.

In related news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80), for a total value of £535,000 ($698,980.93).

AO World plc (AO.L) Company Profile (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

