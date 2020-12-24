Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,330.30

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.30 and traded as low as $2,230.72. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) shares last traded at $2,323.00, with a volume of 234,329 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEVR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,343.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,206.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

