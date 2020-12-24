Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.24

Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and traded as low as $45.00. Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 265,976 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.52.

About Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

