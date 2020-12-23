Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $575,030.50 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $575,030.50 and $5,265.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 68% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029767 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001337 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002133 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

