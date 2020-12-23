Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $325.16

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.16 and traded as high as $334.48. Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) shares last traded at $322.80, with a volume of 39,281 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.51.

About Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

